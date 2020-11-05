Midstate Congressional candidates patiently await election results

Many Congressional candidates are remaining patient as election results continue to come in after Election day on Nov. 3.

In the 10th Congressional District race, Democratic candidate Eugene DePasquale reiterated that the 2020 general election had the largest turnout in American history and slow results are to be expected. “These elections are run by human beings who are doing their best,” DePasquale said.

As for the waiting game? DePasquale can live with that. “Of all the problems in the world, if we have to wait until Thursday or Friday to know the winner of our race […] I can live with that,” he said.

DePasquale’s opponent, incumbent Scott Perry, thanked voters in the 10th District and encouraged everyone to be patient. In a statement released on Wednesday to his constituents, Perry said, “You [the constituents] sent a loud message to the World that we are different, that it’s ‘We the People’ who decide the track of our nation, not a dictator or monarch.”

Similarly, the race for Auditor General is still awaiting results. Republican candidate Tim DeFoor woke up Wednesday morning with a lead of nearly 600,000 votes over Democratic opponent Nina Ahmad. But DeFoor says it’s not over yet.

“It’s torture. We’re all just going to have to wait and be patient because we want everything to be accurate,” DeFoor said. He knows many mail-in ballots have yet to be counted in the Philadelphia area.

Given that Ahmad is from Philadelphia, DeFoor didn’t expect to win or split some of the Philly neighborhoods. His goal was to simply get some votes in that region–but he won’t take any small victories for granted.

“I’m not going to celebrate until all the votes are counted,” DeFoor said.

As far as results go, it may be awhile until Pennsylvanians know who will take the Auditor General seat, and many other Congressional seats, come January 2021.

