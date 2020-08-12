Midstate offers mixed response to Biden’s VP pick

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has made his pick for vice president in Kamala Harris. His decision received mixed reviews nationally, which seems to echo similarly in the Midstate.

Phyllis Bennett has been involved in politics since she was 18. Decades later, she says she’s not surprised former Vice President Joe Biden picked California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Bennett says the pick is a reflection of Biden’s decision making. “She has the experience to make an impact on day one. She is a woman and woman of color, and it adds more cracks in the glass ceiling.”

Ana White says she is excited for any opportunity for diversity in leadership.

White has been an advocate for social justice and police reform. She says she wants to hear from Biden and Harris, who have supported policies in the past that have disproportionately impacted minorities in the legal system.

“It is important that we know how they are feeling now,” said White. “It is important to know how they have transitioned in a way, so we don’t think they are just panhandling and telling us what we want to hear because they need our vote.”

Republican political consultant Chris Nicholas says Harris checks a lot of boxes for Democrats.

“She is much younger than Biden,” said Nicholas. “If Biden wins in November, he will probably be a one-term president and Harris would become the leading democratic candidate for president in 2024.”

Nicholas says Harris will have an opportunity to shine on the big stage when she debates Vice President Mike Pence.

“I don’t think she has a real advantage over Mike Pence who has been a congressman and governor before being vice president,” said Nicholas. “He knows his way around the debate stage, and a lot of her experience is grilling people from the senate judiciary committee.”