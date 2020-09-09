Mike Pence to visit Western Pennsylvania Wednesday, will be live-streamed

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign event on the grounds of Kuharchik Construction, Inc., in Exeter, Pa. Labor Day kicks off the unofficial start to fall election campaign. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — Mike Pence is visiting Pennsylvania today, Wednesday September 9.

He will arrive at the Pittsburgh airport around 10:30 A.M., and will begin a bus tour in Murrysville, Westmoreland County before visiting Cornerstone Ministries Church.

At the church, he will participate in a roundtable discussion and fireside chat about President Trump’s Pro-Life agenda.

Pence will then stop at Penn Energy Resources in Freedom, Beaver County around 3 P.M. for a “Workers For Trump” event. ABC27 will have this event covered via live stream, and Ali Lanyon will have a 1-on-1 interview with Pence after the event. That interview will be covered on-air and online throughout the evening.

