Mike Pence to visit Western Pennsylvania Wednesday, will be live-streamed

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:
Mike Pence

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign event on the grounds of Kuharchik Construction, Inc., in Exeter, Pa. Labor Day kicks off the unofficial start to fall election campaign. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — Mike Pence is visiting Pennsylvania today, Wednesday September 9.

He will arrive at the Pittsburgh airport around 10:30 A.M., and will begin a bus tour in Murrysville, Westmoreland County before visiting Cornerstone Ministries Church.

At the church, he will participate in a roundtable discussion and fireside chat about President Trump’s Pro-Life agenda.

Pence will then stop at Penn Energy Resources in Freedom, Beaver County around 3 P.M. for a “Workers For Trump” event. ABC27 will have this event covered via live stream, and Ali Lanyon will have a 1-on-1 interview with Pence after the event. That interview will be covered on-air and online throughout the evening.

Top Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss