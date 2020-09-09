Mike Pence to visit Western Pennsylvania Wednesday

FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — Vice President Mike Pence landed in Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday. He is slated to give remarks at a “Workers For Trump” event.
Later, Ali Lanyon will have a 1-on-1 interview with Pence after the event. That interview will be covered on-air and online throughout the evening.
