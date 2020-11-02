Monmouth University poll shows Biden holds lead despite Trump gains in swing counties

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photos by Brendan Smialowski and JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden holds a five to a seven-point lead over Donald Trump among likely voters in Pennsylvania, according to a Monmouth University poll.

Studies show that more voters trust Biden to handle the pandemic, which is a bigger issue advantage than Trump has on jobs or law and order.

Biden leads Trump by a 51% to 44% margin among likely Pennsylvania voters in a high turnout

model. The race stands at 50% Biden to 45% Trump in a low turnout scenario – which at this point

would basically mean a large number of mail ballots have been rejected. Among all registered voters, 50% support Biden and 45% back Trump while another 1% support Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and 4% are undecided or won’t reveal their vote choice. The undecided number is up slightly from 2% last month.

These results give Biden a smaller lead compared to last month’s poll, which showed Biden holding an 8 to an 11-point lead.

The Monmouth University poll was conducted by telephone from October 28 to November 1 with 502 Pennsylvania registered voters. The results in the poll have a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points.