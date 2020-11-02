Monmouth University poll shows Biden holds lead despite Trump gains in swing counties

Joe Biden holds a five to a seven-point lead over Donald Trump among likely voters in Pennsylvania, according to a Monmouth University poll.
Studies show that more voters trust Biden to handle the pandemic, which is a bigger issue advantage than Trump has on jobs or law and order.
Biden leads Trump by a 51% to 44% margin among likely Pennsylvania voters in a high turnout
model. The race stands at 50% Biden to 45% Trump in a low turnout scenario – which at this point
would basically mean a large number of mail ballots have been rejected. Among all registered voters, 50% support Biden and 45% back Trump while another 1% support Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and 4% are undecided or won’t reveal their vote choice. The undecided number is up slightly from 2% last month.
These results give Biden a smaller lead compared to last month’s poll, which showed Biden holding an 8 to an 11-point lead.
The Monmouth University poll was conducted by telephone from October 28 to November 1 with 502 Pennsylvania registered voters. The results in the poll have a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points.
