NAACP holding virtual voter education fair to empower Black voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The NAACP is looking to make sure the black community is ready to cast their ballots this November.
This week, they’re holding a virtual voter education fair. Nicole McGruder, NAACP State Conference Political Action Chair, spoke with abc27 about the fair in the video above.
The fair can be attended virtually Thursday and Friday night, here.
