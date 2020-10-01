NAACP holding virtual voter education fair to empower Black voters

Your Local Election HQ

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The NAACP is looking to make sure the black community is ready to cast their ballots this November.

This week, they’re holding a virtual voter education fair. Nicole McGruder, NAACP State Conference Political Action Chair, spoke with abc27 about the fair in the video above.

The fair can be attended virtually Thursday and Friday night, here.

Top News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss