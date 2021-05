CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two dry boroughs entering Tuesday night’s election got to vote for the sale of alcohol.

Newville Borough voted 151 to 51 in favor of permitting the sale of alcohol while Newburg came down to a nail-biting 39 to 36 finish in favor of permitting the sale of alcohol.

Both the boroughs were formerly dry, meaning they did not permit the sale of alcohol.