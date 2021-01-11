“No.” – Congressman Scott Perry responds to calls to resign

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — As lawmakers who voted against President-Elect Joe Biden continue to be denounced in their home states, Pa. Congressman Scott Perry has responded to calls for him to resign.

“No,” Perry said in a statement released by the Congressman’s office.

Despite Perry denouncing violence and the events that took place in the U.S. Capitol last week, the York Dispatch said Congressman Perry is “a disgrace to Pennsylvania and our democracy,” urging him to resign if he believes the presidential race was fraudulent.

On Saturday, Perry released a statement regarding the election, Capitol riots, and Biden’s inauguration.

“I accept the results, and have always respected the Office of the President of the United States — regardless of who sits in it. I fully intend, however, to continue to work with my colleagues at the state and federal levels to strengthen election integrity to ensure that these constitutional abuses never happen again,” Perry said.