No fixes or reforms before Pennsylvania’s next election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The November election in Pennsylvania caused consternation and teeth-gnashing, and though lots of folks complained about it, state lawmakers have not yet done anything to fix it with a primary about six weeks away.

It was the election that launched a thousand complaints.

A United States Capitol uprising, and in Pa., ten House committee hearings.

There’s been a deep dive into what went wrong. But thus far, no action to make it right.

“Here we are close to a primary with the same rules and regulations that caused chaos in the 2020 election,” Rep. Margo Davidson (D-Delaware) said.

Davidson says the state’s election was free and fair, and if lawmakers would just give counties the ability to process mail-in ballots before election day, then problem solved.

“The time we spent in these, I’m sorry, ludicrous hearings we could’ve been enacting legislation to do pre canvassing for the primary,” Davidson said.

“We decided to take our time to dive into an old antiquated election law,” Rep. Seth Grove (R-York) said.

Written in 1937 and mostly untouched.

“You have a 90-year-old car and you decided to keep driving it without any maintenance for 90 years and then last year we put some super chargers on it with act 77 and it blew everything out of the water,” Grove said.

One county accepts un-dated mail-in ballots another county tosses ’em. That can’t happen, Grove says. There needs to be uniformity and he disagrees with the state Supreme Court that threw out signature checks to prove mail-ins are legitimate.

“Signature verification and signature requirement on mail-in ballot is a best practice in every other state in the country,” Grove said.

‘Even in the reddest of counties, they said, ‘we know these voters, it was a simple mistake’ we didn’t want to disenfranchise them because of a simple mistake,” Davidson said.

Grove says election reform bills will come up in the June-July timeframe.