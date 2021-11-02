No widespread voting problems reported in York, Lebanon counties

YORK AND LEBANON COUNTIES, Pa. (WHTM) — The core problem was simple: not enough ballots. So was the key part of the solution: print more ballots.

Sure enough, that solution — along with other backup measures — appeared to have averted a repeat of problems that plagued some precincts in York and Lebanon counties in the May primary. Back then, unusually high turnout, especially among Republicans, caused some precincts — especially Republican-leaning precincts — to run out of ballots.

Not so on Tuesday. In York, which printed more than 190,000 election day ballots — enough for even a presidential election-type election day turnout — no polling places reported running low on ballots, said Julie Wheeler (R), the county’s president commissioner. The county had eight backup ballot-printing sites throughout the county just in case of a shortage.

In Lebanon County, Commissioner Jo Ellen Litz (D) said a few polling places requested extra ballots throughout the day, as a precaution, but none ran out.

Voters in York reported smooth experiences in polling places, including at those — such as Celebration Community Church in Dillsburg — which ran out of ballots in May.

“Everyone in there is very helpful,” David Junkin said as he left his polling place in Manchester Township. “I’m very appreciative of all the people who volunteer and keep our voting system working as it does.”

At the county election office in downtown York, workers worked to scan more than 21,500 mail-in ballots that had arrived by Tuesday afternoon, out of about 30,000 the county had sent out.