November election back in the spotlight, Boockvar to testify at election hearing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A day after the presidential inauguration, the November election in Pennsylvania is back in the spotlight.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is set to testify at a government committee hearing on Thursday at the State Capitol.

Republicans have criticized Boockvar and Governor Tom Wolf for their handling of the 2020 presidential election. Their anger leading to them calling on Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation to object to the counting of the state’s electors.

Thursday’s hearing is at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed.