Oct. 18 voter registration deadline approaching quickly, Pa. offers resources

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid is reminding Pennsylvanians the deadline to register to vote is just a week away on Oct. 18 to vote in the municipal election on Nov. 2.

“All eligible Pennsylvanians who are not yet registered to vote still have time to register and make their voice heard in the Nov. 2 municipal election, but they should not delay,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “Pennsylvanians can quickly and easily register to vote, check the status of their registration and apply for a mail ballot online at vote.pa.gov.”

The state’s online voter registration site can be used to apply for new registration as well as update any new information, such as address or name changes.

Those who wish to vote in November must be a U.S. citizen at least a month before the election, a Pa. and election district resident at least a month before and at least 18 years old on or before Nov. 2.

The site can also be used to confirm registration status, look for where your polling place is, or how to contact your county election office.

Voters can vote in-person or by mail or absentee.

This year’s municipal election will decide who will serve as judges on the Pa. Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, county Common Pleas Courts and Philadelphia Municipal Court. Voters will also decide county, local and school board officials.

“Whichever voting option you choose – by mail, early in-person by mail ballot, or at the polls on Election Day – the important thing is to get out and vote,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “The local officials elected in municipal elections make the decisions that affect voters’ daily lives.”