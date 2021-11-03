Outgoing Harrisburg City Councilman optimistic about a smooth transition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City Council President, Wanda Williams will be sworn in in January, as Harrisburg’s new mayor. She will remain on the council until the end of the year. Council Vice President, Ben Allatt is also leaving at the end of December.

Allatt says there will be a lot of important work taking place between now and the end of the year. “We will be receiving a budget from the current administration that will cover expenses for the first two months of the new year,” Allatt said. “Then it will be up to the new council and administration to submit a budget that will cover the rest of the year.

Allatt says the first order of business for the new council, will be to elect new leadership. “It will be top priority,” said Allatt, “They can’t conduct business until they have a new president and vice president in place.”