Pa. absentee ballots are available to those exposed to COVID-19

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, Kelly Wingfield, of Urbandale, Iowa, fills out his ballot during early voting in the general election, in Adel, Iowa. County election boards have started counting a record number of absentee ballots in Iowa, racing toward a Tuesday night, Nov. 3 deadline to have those votes tabulated. Nearly 956,000 people had sent in their ballots by mail, dropped them off at auditor’s offices or voted early in person as of Monday, morning Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine reminded Pennsylvanians who are currently in quarantine due to COVID-19 to contact their County Elections Office for an emergency absentee ballot if they were planning to vote in person but now cannot.

“Every Pennsylvanian who is registered to vote will have the opportunity to do so,” Secretary Boockvar said. “There’s an emergency ballot provision under the law. If you can’t deliver your own balloting materials you can assign a designee to do that for you.”

If you cannot find a designee the law requires the county election office to have a county official or Sheriff’s Deputy to deliver the balloting materials for the voter.

Under Pennsylvania law, voters may only return their own ballots. The only exceptions to this are for voters with a disability who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballot, or for voters who need an emergency absentee ballot.

“Pennsylvanians can vote safely, even if you are in isolation or quarantine because you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it.” Dr. Levine said. “If you are not quarantined and plan to vote in person, make sure you add your COVID kit to your voting plan. This includes a mask, a black or blue pen, hand sanitizer and the COVID Alert app on your phone.”

Polls are open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., voters can find their polling place here.

TOP STORIES