Pa. Congressmen, Senator Pat Toomey respond to U.S. Capitol protests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday afternoon, demonstrations at the U.S Capitol in Washington D.C. took a turn when protestors stormed the Capitol building. Pa. Congressmen tweeted their disapproval of the violence breaking out in the nation’s capital.

Rep. Scott Perry tweeted, “Today in DC should have been about meaningful debate, peaceful protest and the Rule of Law — not chaos and talks of coups. I unequivocally condemn any violence and criminal acts taking place, and pray for a restoration of peace.”

Congressman Fred Keller responded via Twitter, as well. “The violence happening at the U.S. Capitol is shameful, completely unacceptable, and un-American. This is not how our Republic should operate and the rioters must be fully prosecuted. God bless our Capitol police and first responders,” Keller said.

Additionally, Pa. Senator Pat Toomey released a statement regarding the protests.

“This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex,” Toomey said.

As reported by NewsNation, “The Senate has recessed its debate over an objection to the results of the Electoral College after protesters forced police to lock down the building.”

President Trump also tweeted Wednesday afternoon as violence broke out, reminding protestors to “stay peaceful!” as the Capitol went into lockdown.

