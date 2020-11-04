Pa. Court hears a challenge on mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Court is hearing a challenge on mail-in ballots, and specifically mistakes voters made on their mail-in ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Whether it be missing signatures or absence of a secrecy envelope, these mistakes ultimately make mail-in ballots invalid and thus not counted toward election results.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told county election offices they had the ability to contact voters and make them aware of the mistakes. By doing so, these voters would have time to correct the mistake and submit a provisional ballot that could be counted toward the election.

Some Pa. Republicans are challenging Boockvar’s assertion in court and saying it is illegal. A local election law attorney told ABC27 this is just one of many attempts to discount votes.

“It’s just throwing stuff on the wall and hoping something sticks to screw up the counting of the ballots,” Election Law Attorney Lawrence Otter said.

Otter also said he is an advocate for counting ballots, and it is as simple as “whoever wins, wins.”

However, Otter says either way, this challenge would only affect a small number of ballots, and specifically ones where mistakes were made and voters were contacted to correct them.

