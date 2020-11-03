Pa. Democrats hope to sway the balance of power on Election day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In addition to the presidential race, all 203 state house seats and half of the 50 state senate seats are on the ballot on Tuesday. Pa. Democrats have been the minority in Harrisburg for years, but they’re hoping to sway the balance of power after Tuesday’s election.

From 2007 to 2010, state Democrats controlled the House of Representatives. But Pa. Republicans have dominated the state legislature for nearly 10 years. In the state Senate, the Democrats haven’t had control since 1994, but they’re hoping for a blue wave to change that–a movement that could put them back in power.

As ABC 27 Dennis Owens states, “It would take a tidal wave to overtake the Senate.” The Pa. Senate has 28 Republicans, 21 Democrats, and one independent, John Yudichak, who serves Carbon and parts of Luzerne Counties, and caucuses with the Republicans.

In the Nov. 3 election, state Democrats need a net gain of five to retake control of the upper chamber. To do so, they are targeting a seat in the Philly suburbs, two in the Harrisburg suburbs, one in Lancaster, and one in Erie.

While this may seem like an unattainable goal, Democrats are more competitive than they’ve been in years.

Three years ago, Republicans had a historic majority in the Pa. House, but in 2018 Democrats ate into that lead and will likely erode it even further in 2020. Specifically, the state GOP has 109 seats to the 93 Democrat seats with one vacancy after former Speaker Mike Turzai retired.

“I have said all year that the State House is in play and if Democrats do as well this year as they did in 2018, they will take over the House. In ’18 they flipped 14 [seats] and Republicans flipped 3 [seats], so it was a net of 11 for Republicans,” Chris Nicholas, a GOP political consultant, said.

On Tuesday, Democrats need to gain nine seats in the 2020 general election to take control of the state House.

TOP STORIES