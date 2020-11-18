Pa. Department of State announces record voter turnout during Nov. 3 election

Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election bureau staff Christine Marmas, right, while poll watchers observe from behind at the Schuylkill County Election Bureau in Pottsville, Pa. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (Lindsey Shuey/The Republican-Herald via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Pa. Department of State and Secretary Kathy Boockvar announced an apparent record turnout during the Nov 3. election, exceeding turnout in every presidential election since 1960.

According to Boockvar, nearly seven million Pennsylvanians voted by mail-in ballot or in person on Election day.

Pennsylvanians also broke a voting record for the highest participation from the state’s voting-age population at 70.93 percent. This percentage beats the 1960 record of 70.3 percent.

To compare, about 6.1 million Pennsylvanians voted and 61 percent of voting-age residents participated in the 2016 presidential election.

Breaking records is an ongoing theme for the Commonwealth, since the state broke an additional record in October when voter registration topped 9 million for the first time.

“I am thrilled with the voter engagement and record turnout in this year’s election, which truly reflects the vitality of our democracy,” Secretary Boockvar said.

Secretary Boockvar also commended the dedication and hard work of election officials and poll workers during an ongoing pandemic all while balancing new mail-in ballot procedures and high voter turnout.

According to the DOS statement, “Nearly 82,000 of the more than 100,000 provisional ballots cast at the polls on Election Day have been counted.”