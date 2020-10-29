PA Election officials urge voters to submit ballots in person

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania election officials are urging voters to get their ballots in as soon as possible and to exercise patience with slow results.

“Cast [your vote] now, do not wait,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said.

While casting mail-in ballots are not new, Boockvar’s advice is.

Boockvar also urged voters to refrain from sending in any more mail-in ballots by mail. Instead, she encourages them to drop off their ballot in person or simply vote in person on Nov. 3.

Pennsylvania has also set a mail-in voting record: In 2020, 1.98 million ballots have been returned so far. This number is over seven-times bigger than the number of returned ballots four years ago. In 2016, only 266,000 ballots were returned in Pennsylvania.

Moreover, with over three million ballot requests in the state, 35% of mail-in ballots have yet to be returned.

Despite the sharp increase in mail-in ballot voting, many counties are taking precautions to ensure voter safety amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries spoke on Wednesday about the many safety measures the county will take next Tuesday, which includes providing hand sanitizer for each polling location.

