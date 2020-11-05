Pa. Election Protection Coalition speak to the rights and wrongs of Election Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The eyes of the world remain on Pennsylvania as election workers continue to count mail-in ballots. One organization of activists is watching particularly closely.

The Pa. Election Protection Coalition is speaking out after a concerned voter called the election hotline regarding voter protection. One criticism of the 2020 general election was voters having to show their IDs when they went to cast their ballot–even though they were not a first-time voter in the state.

“We saw this heavily out of areas that have large migrant populations,” Salewa Ogunmefun said.

Ogunmefun is the civic engagement and political manager at the Center for Popular Democracy, an American advocacy group. She joins many other advocates working for the PEPC, a nonpartisan group that is more closely aligned to Democrats.

Additionally, voters voiced concerns about the accessibility of voting for Spanish-speaking residents.

Elizabeth Alex, chief of organizing and leadership with CASA, an immigrant advocacy group, says one York County polling place had volunteers interpreting for over 20 people on Tuesday.

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler believes that incident is an exception in her county. “We really didn’t see any major issues with voter intimidation across York County, and that was very encouraging to see,” Wheeler said.

However, the Pa. coalition did say a lot went right on Tuesday, as well. Coalition advocates believe the provisional ballot process, for residents to vote in-person after not receiving their mail-in ballots in time, was effective. In addition, many poll workers wore masks, and when they didn’t, counties took action.

“We actually got way fewer complaints from voters who had registered to vote about not being in the poll books,” ACLU Pa. Senior Staff Attorney Sara J. Rose said.

Rose’s comment speaks to the extended registration deadline for residents to apply to vote up until two weeks prior to the election, rather than an entire month. The PEPC also approved of the new voting rules and election equipment.

“For the very first year that we used a brand new system, we had heroic efforts by county election administrators, the Department of State, lots of poll workers who stepped up[…],” said Ray Murphy, a state coordinator for Keystone Votes.

Murphy says the real heroes of this election, though, are the voters who managed to navigate the process and vote.

