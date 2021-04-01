Pa. House hearing discusses election integrity and vulnerability

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Election integrity and vulnerability were the focus of a House State Government Committee hearing on Thursday.

The hearing ran for four hours and covered topics like accessibility to the voting booth and cybersecurity.

Internet experts testified that foreign countries did try to hack into U.S. systems in 2016 and 2020, and luckily won’t stop trying. And nothing is 100% fool-proof.

“You cannot completely protect the voter registration system if you allow online access to individuals for voting or rather registration,” said Professor Clifford Neuman of USC Information Sciences Institute.

This was the eighth of ten hearings examining the 2020 election in Pennsylvania, and will ultimately lead to reform recommendations.