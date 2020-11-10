Pa. House Republicans push to hold hearings on the election process

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the briefs continue to fly in Pennsylvania courts over the Nov. 3 election, President Trump continues to insist it was stolen from him in the battleground state. As a result, Pa. legislative Republicans want to take a closer look.

The Trump campaign is exhausting its legal options, which has been exhausting to some. Mike Mikus of The Voter Project is one of those people.

“All of these lawsuits are gonna be meaningless because they’re not gonna make up the difference regardless of how courts rule,” Mikus said.

Mikus, along with Voter Project’s mission to encourage voter participation, wants all those people’s vote to count and dismisses questions about those votes.

“It’s a lot of smoke and mirrors. It’s a lot of sour grapes. Joe Biden has won this election. The race is over […]” Mikus said.

But that may not be the end of the election discussion. The Pa. House State Government Committee wants hearings on the election process.

Rep. Bryan Cutler, Republican Speaker of the House, is eager to settle this argument regarding the validity of Biden’s win.

“I think we’ve seen how issues can spread falsely on social media. We need to get to the bottom of it and figure out what did and did not happen. We’ll follow the facts where they lead,” Cutler said.

State Representative Dawn Keefer (R-York/Cumberland) says her office has been flooded with cries of complaint and tales of wrongdoing.

“There’s a lot of things that raise some red flags and let’s make sure we look at everything and it is a legitimate process,” Keefer said.

Governor Tom Wolf promised to fight all attempts to disenfranchise voters and vowed that every vote will count.

“It’s sad that elected officials, whether the President of the United States or people right here in the legislature in Pennsylvania who are trying to undermine our democracy by delegitimizing the results of the election,” Mikus said.

Keefer simply wants to ensure that every appropriate step is taken going forward.

“If we investigate this and the chips fall where they lie and everything is the same then fine, but I’m talking about going forward I want to make sure we get it right,” Keefer explains. “We know we did not get this right.”

As for the Trump lawsuits, one legal analyst told ABC27’s Dennis Owens they are throwing a lot of things at the wall and hoping something sticks. Thus far, it hasn’t.

