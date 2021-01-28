Pa. House State Government Committee conducts second election hearing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — How well did Pennsylvania run the Nov. election? The answer depends on who is asked.
It’s also the answer state House Republicans are trying to get through in a series of election hearings.
They held the second hearing on Thursday, questioning state and county election officials.
“This committee will conduct a deep-dive into the election law from 1937 […] so we may facilitate election changes which ensure voters select the winners and not the process,” said Rep. Seth Grove (R-Dover), the chairman of the Pa. House State Government committee.
Pa. Democrats have generally said the hearings are just perpetuating disproven myths about election fraud.