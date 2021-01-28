Pa. House State Government Committee conducts second election hearing

Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election bureau staff Christine Marmas, right, while poll watchers observe from behind at the Schuylkill County Election Bureau in Pottsville, Pa. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (Lindsey Shuey/The Republican-Herald via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — How well did Pennsylvania run the Nov. election? The answer depends on who is asked.

It’s also the answer state House Republicans are trying to get through in a series of election hearings.

They held the second hearing on Thursday, questioning state and county election officials.

“This committee will conduct a deep-dive into the election law from 1937 […] so we may facilitate election changes which ensure voters select the winners and not the process,” said Rep. Seth Grove (R-Dover), the chairman of the Pa. House State Government committee.

Pa. Democrats have generally said the hearings are just perpetuating disproven myths about election fraud.