Pa. House to hold election hearing focusing on mail-in, absentee ballot procedures

FILE – This May 26, 2020, file photo shows an Official Democratic General Primary mail-in ballot and secrecy envelope, for the Pennsylvania primary in Pittsburgh. Amid the global pandemic, more people than ever are expected to bypass their polling place and cast absentee ballots for the first time. Voters marking ballots from home could lead to an increase in the kinds of mistakes that typically would be caught by a scanner or election worker at the polls. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — House Republicans will hold an election hearing focusing on mail-in and absentee ballot procedures.

Mail-in ballots were at the center of many issues with the November election.

Republicans filed dozens of lawsuits over them. Some calling for more than 2.5 million votes to be thrown out.

The Republican led House Government Comittee hearing is the 7th of 14 election related hearings.

GOP members said it’s their way of developing solutions to problems with the system. Democrats said the hearings are just bringing up election fraud claims that have been proven to be false.

Thursday’s hearing start at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed on www.PAHouseGOP.com.