Pa. House to hold election hearing focusing on mail-in, absentee ballot procedures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — House Republicans will hold an election hearing focusing on mail-in and absentee ballot procedures.
Mail-in ballots were at the center of many issues with the November election.
Republicans filed dozens of lawsuits over them. Some calling for more than 2.5 million votes to be thrown out.
The Republican led House Government Comittee hearing is the 7th of 14 election related hearings.
GOP members said it’s their way of developing solutions to problems with the system. Democrats said the hearings are just bringing up election fraud claims that have been proven to be false.
Thursday’s hearing start at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed on www.PAHouseGOP.com.