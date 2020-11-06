Pa. Republican leaders call for audit of election process

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state Senate majority leader and speaker of the House are urging Pennsylvanians to be patient, but they’re also calling for an audit of the election.

“Relax. Let the process unfold in a way that the constitution provides for it,” said state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman.

Corman accuses the Department of State of taking away the security of the process.

No matter who wins, he says people won’t have faith in the results.

“Let me be very clear. I have no knowledge of any voter fraud. I have no knowledge of any misdeeds other than the process,” Corman said.

But that hasn’t stopped Corman from calling for the resignation of Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

“Well I have no intent to resign and I disagree with everything that they say,” Boockvar said.

It’s the process, not necessarily the outcome that has Corman and Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler crying foul.

“To ensure that the election process can be verified as accurate and without consideration of who wins the presidential race, the whole way down to the statehouse races at our level, I’m calling on Gov. Wolf to produce a full audit of the 2020 election process,” Cutler said.

Corman says the language of Act 77, permitting mail-in ballots, is clear.

“(It) says that election day ends at 8 p.m. If your ballot is not here by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, other than the military overseas ballots… then it doesn’t count,” Corman said.

“Any points of confusion have come solely from the additions that the court made,” Cutler said. “The court’s actions, some believe, were in violation of the federal constitution. That is being litigated.”

Corman and Cutler say some last-minute directions from Boockvar aren’t in the election code and counties didn’t all follow suit.

“We have very strong processes in place that make sure that voting integrity and security are constantly followed by every county in the state,” Boockvar said.

