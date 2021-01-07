Pa. Republican objectors fail, Pa. votes certified, Biden to be 46th President

President-elect Joe Biden pauses as he delivers a televised address to the nation, after the U.S. Electoral College formally confirmed his victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, from Biden’s transition headquarters at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., (December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A violent day at the U.S. Capitol turned into a long night as Pennsylvania’s Electoral votes were challenged in the House and Senate. America’s deep divisions were once again laid bare.

It was Pennsylvania that catapulted Joe Biden into the White House. And it was Pennsylvania at the center of the push to derail his presidency.

“The Supreme Court action defied the law, the legislature, and the will of the people,” said Congressman Scott Perry (R-10th District).

Scott Perry and seven other Keystone Republicans officially objected to Pa.’s electoral votes, arguing the state Supreme Court and Wolf Administration usurped the power of the state legislature in making election law.

“When votes are accepted under unconstitutional means with fair and equal protection for all, the only response can be it’s an illegitimate outcome. Illegitimate,” Perry said.

Illegitimate, Pa. Democrats argued fiercely, is any attempt to overturn the election. Congressman Conor Lamb, representing the state’s 17th District, blamed the day’s violence and bloodshed on GOP rhetoric.

“It was inspired by the lies, the same lies that you’re spreading in this room tonight, and members who are repeating these lies should be ashamed of themselves and constituents should be ashamed of them,” Lamb said.

“I rise to defend the people of Pennsyvlania,” Pa. Senator Bob Casey said.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley signed on to Perry’s objection of the Pa. election, triggering debate into the wee hours. It also triggered Senator Casey.

“To condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the attempt to disenfranchise voters of Pennsylvania, based upon a lie, a falsehood, that same lie sowed the seeds of today’s violence and lawlessness in the Capitol,” Casey said.

Perhaps most persuasive was Senator Pat Toomey.

“Joe Biden won the election. It’s not what I had hoped for but that’s what happened. It was an honest victory,” Toomey said.

Toomey, a Republican, who put down his partisanship to accept the incoming President and rebuke the outgoing.

“We witnessed today the damage that can result when men in power and responsibility refuse to acknowledge the truth,” Toomey said. “We saw bloodshed because a demogogue chose to spread falsehoods and sow distrust of his own fellow Americans.”

In the end, the Republican objectors failed, Pa. votes were certified, Joe Biden will be sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021.