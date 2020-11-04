PA Republican Senators Joe Scarnati and Jake Corman call for Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar to resign immediately

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R-25) and Majority Leader Jake Corman (R-34) called on Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar to resign immediately following the election process on Tuesday.

“Twice in the last two days, the Secretary of State has fundamentally altered the manner in which Pennsylvania’s election is being conducted. The constantly changing guidance she has delivered to counties not only directly contradicts the Election Code language she is sworn to uphold, but also conflicts her own litigation statements and decisions of both the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court.,” said the Senators in a statement.

The United States Supreme Court provided guidance on the ruling that mail-in ballots postmarked by 8 P.M. on election day and received up to three days after election day, saying that those ballots received after election day should be segregated until a final ruling was issued on the legality of the issue. Boockvar said on Sunday, Nov. 1 that counties should begin to canvass the ballots “as soon as possible upon receipt of the ballots.”

Boockvar also said on Monday, the day before the election, that counties should provide information to political party and candidate representatives regarding mail-in and absentee ballots which had been set aside, because they failed to comply with the requirements of the Election Code in order to be counted, so that voters could come in and vote provisionally at the polls. This led to inconsistencies between counties, as some contacted voters as directed and some did not.

Boockvar was asked about this during her press conference on Tuesday evening saying, “I have no intent to resign and I disagree with everything that they say in their release. Franky I think they are the ones that should resign for not having allowed PA and this nation to start pre-canvassing ballots early as 46 other states across the country have done. We would be getting results a lot sooner if they had.”

She also said “they don’t like the late counting of ballots because they don’t like anything that allows more eligible voters to be enfranchised so let’s be clear about that.”