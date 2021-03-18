Pa. Republicans continue examination of Nov. election results

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republicans in the state House continue their examination of election laws and mail-in ballots.

The State Government Committee heard testimony on Thursday from various experts, including a professor from MIT.

Committee Chair Seth Grove of York County wants to know if certain changes made before the November election were legal.

“Constitutional absentee ballots and no-excuse mail-in ballots may seem similar, but our state Constitution prides a clear distinction. Lastly, our state constitution expressly mandates uniformity in our election laws,” Rep. Grove (R-York) said.

The state and U.S. Supreme Courts made several rulings validating Pennsylvania’s November election results.

