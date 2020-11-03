Pa. Secretary of State update: few issues with in-person voting reported, record number of mail-in ballots received

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of State says there have been few issues with in-person voting reported so far.

The state has now received more than 2.5 million out of the more than 3 million mail-in ballots it sent out.

“We’re going to end up somewhere probably in the realm of 2.6 million which is literally ten times as many ballots that were cast by mail in 2016,” said Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

The majority of Dauphin County polling places had a steady stream of voters Tuesday morning, including Rescue Fire Company in Susquehanna Township and Camp Curtin in Harrisburg.

There were some influxes of voters right when polls opened.

Harrisburg First Assembly of God had people bundled up and masked up in a line that wrapped all around the church parking lot at 7 a.m.

State officials continue to ask for patience with new COVID-19 protocols.

“The Department in partnership with PEMA has provided counties with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, sneeze guards, tape to mark social distances,” said Boockvar. “The polling places will be safe for all Pennsylvanians.”

The Department of State says it did receive some reports of a few polling places opening late because of tardy workers or technical glitches.

The state is looking into a report that a polling worker was not let into a polling place in Philadelphia.

Voting is now running smoothly at Covenant Community Church in Harrisburg.

It was backed up when polls opened.

Poll workers said ballot processing machines were not working. They’ve since been fixed.

The Governor will be giving two more updates on how the election is going in Pennsylvania at 9 p.m. 11 p.m. Tuesday.

