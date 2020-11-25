Pa. Senate Majority Committee to hold hearing regarding election issues in Gettysburg Wednesday

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Senate Majority Committee will hold a hearing at the Wyndam Hotel in Gettysburg to discuss election issues and irregularities on Wednesday.
State Republicans, led by Sen. Doug Mastriano, will hold a public hearing to discuss election issues and concerns in Pa.
“Over the past few weeks, I have heard from thousands of Pennsylvanians regarding issues experienced at the polls, irregularities with the mail-in voting system and concerns whether their vote was counted,” said Mastriano. “We need to correct these issues to restore faith in our republic.”
President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is also expected to attend a meeting led by Republican lawmakers over alleged election issues.
Earlier this week, the Budget Finance Commission refused lawmaker requests to conduct an audit of the election, leading Republican leadership to Wednesday’s hearing.
