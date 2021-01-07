Pa. Senator Pat Toomey accepting election results; “It’s not what I had hoped for, but that’s what happened”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — In light of the violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday evening, Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey called on Republican lawmakers to accept the nomination of President-elect Joe Biden.

Toomey saying, “Certainly there were irregularities in this election, there always are, but there’s no evidence of significant fraud, conspiracies, or even significant anomalies that cast any serious doubt on who actually won the election.”

Lawmakers pointed to the 10,097 mail-in ballots which were counted three days after the election. But even with those votes removed, Biden still held a significant lead.

“Those 10,097 ballots have been excluded from the vote count that resulted in President-elect Biden winning Pennsylvania by about 80,000 votes,” said Toomey. “What greater remedy could the objectors possibly want than the complete exclusion of the late-arriving ballots?”

Toomey also pointed to decreasing Trump support across the commonwealth saying “look at the big picture in Pennsylvania, look at what happened.”

Since the 2016 election, Trump support waned in most of the rural and suburban counties he had carried, including his big loss in Philadelphia.

“There’s no surprises here. This reflects a pattern that occurred all across the country,” Toomey added. “Mr. President, Joe Biden won the election. It’s not what I had hoped for, but that’s what happened.”