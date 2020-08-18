PA state rep to give joint keynote address

A state representative from Pennsylvania will speak at the convention tonight.

Malcolm Kenyatta is a first-time lawmaker who represents Philadelphia. He’s the first LGBTQ person of color to serve in the state’s general assembly.

Kenyatta will deliver tonight’s keynote address with 16 other people.

Among tonight’s speakers is former Secretary of State John Kerry, former President Bill Clinton, and Dr. Jill Biden.

The convention wraps up Thursday.

