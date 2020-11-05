Pa. Trump supporters lead “Stop the Steal” rally in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania decided nearly two weeks ago that there would be a mail-in ballot extension allowing ballots to be counted toward the election as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6. Many supporters of President Trump feel that these votes should not be counted.

Those in opposition of the mail-in ballot extension gathered at the state Capitol building on Thursday for a “Stop the Steal” rally. They believe these ballots are stolen votes for Joe Biden.

“Stuffing the ballot boxes has always been a reality in life. But in my opinion, the Democratic agenda is to [stuff the ballot boxes] 100%,” Daniel Wilson, an Adams County voter, and retired Navy Seal said.

Wilson said he does want legitimate votes to be counted.

Democrats requested a mail-in ballot extension three-to-one over Republicans, and these later ballots are working in Biden’s favor.

TOP STORIES