Pa. volunteers begin to take down election signs throughout the Midstate

Despite not having a clear winner after Election Day, the election signs across the nation must eventually come down. A 65-year-old volunteer takes time out of his day to clear election signs that sit in front of the Capitol. He’s done so for the past 25 years.

A former constable, Jack Garner likes to clear the signs and recycle them. He claims that these signs can be an eyesore as they wear down due to weather and natural factors. Election signs can become a highway hazard if left out too long after the election, and these signs are a problem for ground crews when mowing grass.

Garner suggested that everyone should remove these signs if they are not on public property and are able to be removed in a safe environment.

The signs outside of the capitol do not favor any particular candidate and are very generic. Most of them saying simply “Vote.”

