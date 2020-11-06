Pa. voters aim to defend democracy at “Count Every Vote” rally

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Capitol building is alive with the sound of democracy Thursday evening as people gather at the Count Every Vote rally.

Residents from across the Midstate are demanding that every vote is counted in this battleground state. This action comes nearly one day since President Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit against Pennsylvania protesting the lack of transparency, ballot-counting after Election Day, and potential fraud concerns.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said in a Thursday evening press conference that there is no evidence of any fraud and Pennsylvania’s election will hold up against scrutiny.

And at the Count Every Vote rally, the people of Pennsylvania urge county election offices to “keep on counting.”

While the rally was nonpartisan, the more mail-in ballots are counted, the closer former Vice President Joe Biden gets to President Trump’s lead. This is due to more Pa. Democrats sending mail-in ballots than Republicans, with the latter favoring in-person voting.

“What we’re seeing right now is the unity of people, I think we all have the same target[…] again, this is not about who wins or who doesn’t win,” Laila Martin said.

Martin is the lead organizer for CASA Pennsylvania, a LatinX and immigrant advocacy group.

“We want to make sure that we defend Democracy,” Martin added.

ABC27 also heard from many faith leaders Thursday evening during the Count Every Vote prayer vigil, with one faith leader urging Pennsylvanians to stop and take a breath. The leader went on to say that humanity is what really connects people, not politics.

