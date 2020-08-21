Pennsylvania Democrats weigh in on last day of national convention

Tracy Holden of Wilmington, Del., during the Pledge of Allegiance, outside the venue where Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden will speak later tonight, during the final day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Biden Campaign held a virtual watch party in his hometown of Scranton on the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Sen. Bob Casey was one of may speakers who spoke.

Casey says its important people understand President Trump will do whatever it takes to win in November. “We have seen what he has done with the post office. We can’t allow him to break the law or cheat to win.”

He says it’s important Democrats stay aggressive in the final weeks leading up to election day.

“We can’t take anything for granted,” Casey said. “There is a lot at stake, and we can’t afford four more years of this administration.

Chris Nicholas is a Republican political consultant who ran successful campaigns for the late Senator Arlen Spector. He says the virtual convention doesn’t carry the same energy.

“The numbers are down from last year, and that is not a surprise, because it consists of a lot of videos,” Nicholas said. “I think the Republicans will run into similar issues next week.”

Nicholas says he expects they will be on-message by the time their convention ends.

“It is about President Trump laying out his accomplishments during his first term,” Nicholas said. “And they have to highlight the weaknesses of the Biden/Harris ticket.”