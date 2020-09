HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania NAACP is working to make sure black voters’ voices are heard in the election.

They are hosting virtual voter education events all week long. They’ll talk about registering to vote and mail-in ballot rules and there will be information specifically for seniors.

The Pennsylvania NAACP says the goal is to make sure people of color know how to get their votes counted. If you want to find out more about these virtual voter events, you can do that here.