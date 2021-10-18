Pennsylvanians still have time to register to vote

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If you haven’t registered to vote yet, there is still some time left.

It’s already too late to register in person, but you can still register online at vote.pa.gov. Officials say voting in municipal elections is just as important as presidential elections. These are the people who truly affect your day-to-day life and the decisions are around where you live and where your kids go to school.

“I think there are a lot of people who think: ‘oh it’s a municipal, what’s the big deal?’ Well, this is who’s affecting your day-to-day life in your townships, in your boroughs, and your cities. These are your tax collectors, your supervisors, your councilmen,” Lancaster County Board of Elections Chief Clerk, Christa Miller said.

The deadline to register is 11:59 p.m. Monday night. Mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on election days or at any drop box locations.