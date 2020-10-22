Pennsylvanians urged to return mail-in ballots by this weekend, despite Nov. 3 deadline

An envelope of a Pennsylvania official mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election is shown, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Marple Township, Pa. More than 2.6 million registered Pennsylvania voters have applied for a mail-in ballot as of Tuesday, three weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, PA Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar encouraged Pennsylvanians who are voting by mail to complete and return their mail-in ballots by this weekend.

Despite the 8 p.m. deadline on Nov. 3, Secretary Boockvar said returning ballots ahead of the deadline can eliminate any concern that Pennsylvanians may have in terms of their vote being received on time.

“I want every Pennsylvanian to feel confident that their vote will be counted, and their voice will be heard,” Boockvar said.

Secretary Boockvar also reminded voters that they must first enclose their ballot in a secrecy envelope and then insert that envelope in the outer pre-printed return envelope for their ballot to count. Voters must sign and complete the voter’s declaration on the outer envelope before returning or sending their ballot, as well. According to Boockvar, both envelopes are necessary regardless of voters mailing in or dropping off their ballot.

Some county election boards have opened satellite offices for county resident convenience, while others have extended their hours to include weeknights and weekends. Other counties have set up drop boxes at convenient locations where voters can return their mail-in ballots in person.

