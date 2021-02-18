Philadelphia lawmaker Malcolm Kenyatta to run for US Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Philadelphia Democrat, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, says he’s running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat in next year’s election.

It’s official: I am a Democrat running to be a voice for working families in the US Senate. Help us build this movement from the ground up: https://t.co/S4UAhtPfkU pic.twitter.com/8amZkdaKac — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) February 19, 2021

The 30-year-old Kenyatta announced his candidacy Thursday. He’s in his second term in the state House of Representatives.

Last year, he campaigned around the country for President Joe Biden and was one of 17 people to deliver the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention.

The race could become the nation’s most competitive Senate contest next year. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman also has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

On the Republican side, Jeff Bartos, the GOP’s unsuccessful candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018, has filed paperwork to run.