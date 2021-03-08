Philadelphia real-estate investor launches U.S. Senate campaign

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 05: The U.S. Capitol is seen in the evening hours on March 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate continues to debate the latest COVID-19 relief bill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jeff Bartos has formally launched his campaign for U.S. Senate to replace Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania), who is not seeking re-election.

Bartos is the second Republican candidate to enter the race, joining Sean Gale.

He’s a real-estate investor from the Philadelphia suburbs and was the party’s nominee for Lieutenant Governor in 2018.

Two democrats, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Philadelphia state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, have already announced their candidacies for the seat.