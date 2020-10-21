Political heavyweight in region to support Scott Perry, Depasquale not letting up

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – United States House of Representatives Minority Whip Steve Scalise met with Congressman Scott Perry at Kuppy’s Diner in Middletown on Wednesday afternoon. Scalise was in town for a private fundraiser, and he is well aware of the importance of the 10th congressional race. “Pennsylvania is a battleground state and it is a battleground district,” said Scalise, “Scott is my friend, and it is important he returns to Washington D.C.”

Perry says he will continue to tell voters that he can relate to their concerns. “I forgot to put out the trash this morning, so it is still sitting there,” said Perry, “I have children who are trying to learn in school or virtually during the pandemic, I understand the uncertainty.”

Perry’s opponent, Auditor General Eugene Depasquale, spent a big part of Wednesday campaigning virtually. He says he will continue to work hard until election day and if he is elected, he will fight for people in the district. “You have seen what I have done as Auditor General,” said Depasquale, “We address problems with practical solutions, and that is what I will do in Washington D.C.”