Poll shows presidential race tightening in PA, Trump draws closer to Biden

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. The conventions, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus, will be Aug. 17-20 for the Democrats and Aug. 24-27 for the Republicans. (AP Photo)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — President Donald Trump will be in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Pennsylvania Tuesday.

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate Joe Biden was in Pennsylvania Monday.

It’s pretty clear the road to Pennsylvania Avenue is, once again, running through Pennsylvania.

“There’s no mistake why they are here. Their internal polling is showing the same thing ours is,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

The latest numbers from late August shows a tightening race with Biden leading Trump, 49-45.

In mid-July, Biden’s lead in PA was 53-40.

PENNSYLVANIA: VOTER MODELS Presidential vote choice: Registered voters Higher likely turnout Lower likely turnout Late August Biden 49% 49% 48% Trump 45% 46% 47% Other 2% 3% 3% Undecided 4% 3% 3% Mid July Biden 53% 52% 51% Trump 40% 42% 44% Other 3% 3% 2% Undecided 4% 3% 3% Source: Monmouth University Poll, Aug. 28-31, 2020

Murray believes the Republican National Convention, which built up Trump and tore down Biden, had an impact.

“The gap has narrowed and that clearly is good for the Republicans,” Murray said. “But by the same token, it’s narrowed and Joe Biden is still ahead in the midst of Trump’s convention bounce.”

It seems Donald Trump is a man’s man and Joe Biden is a lady killer.

The polls shows the Democrat leading among women, 59-35.

But the Donald gets the guys, 56-37.

“Joe Biden, son of Scranton, had an appeal to male voters but that seems to have disappeared now that we’ve gotten past the convention and Donald Trump has gotten his messaging out,” Murray said.

Expect both candidates to continue pounding their messages on-air and in-person. It’s clear they both see the Keystone State and its 20 electoral votes as key to victory.

“Pennsylvania looks like it’s gonna be Ground Zero,” Murray said. “It’s gonna be the tipping point state. Right now, it looks like that’s what it’s sizing up to be.”