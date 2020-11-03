Poll watchers: Who are they and what do they do?

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, voters will see several officials at their polling places, potentially including poll watchers. President Trump has called for supporters “to go into the polls and watch very carefully,” raising concerns of voter intimidation, but that is not the role that official poll watchers are intended to play.

“A poll watcher is a volunteer who is chosen by either a candidate or the party to observe inside a polling place on election day,” explains Diane Topakian, chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee.

Topakian says that poll watchers observe election day processes in a neutral and quiet way. They watch other poll workers to ensure that they are behaving impartially and giving correct information to voters.

Poll watchers “should be silent and observing and neutral,” says Topakian. If they have concerns that other poll workers are demonstrating partisanship or sharing incorrect information, they can report to the Judge of Elections at their polling location. Following that, they can also report potential issues to the Board of Elections or certain other legal parties.

In Pennsylvania, poll watchers can also keep a list of voters and “make good faith challenges” to a voter’s identity, residence, or voter qualifications, according to a Pennsylvania Department of State pamphlet. However, Topakian says “that doesn’t really happen.”

Topakian says that poll watchers are not allowed to speak with voters or show partisanship. They are also not allowed to engage in voter intimidation or prevent people from voting, and they must maintain a respectful distance from where voters cast their ballots.

Poll watchers have been present during elections for a long time. In Pennsylvania, candidates on the ballot are allowed to appoint two poll watchers per election district, and political parties may appoint three.

Topakian explains that the Lancaster County Democratic Committee only has one poll watcher present per polling site at a time (as is state law), but democratic poll watchers will not be present at all voting locations. The Republican Committee of Lancaster County did not respond to our requests for comment by the time this article was published.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State pamphlet, poll watchers must be registered voters in the county in which they are working. They are trained and certified to serve as poll watchers.

