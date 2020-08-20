Post office employee expresses concerns about mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A post office employee at Harrisburg’s distribution center says the changes in the postal service — including the removal of sorting machines and cutting overtime — have slowed down the mail delivery.

He added that it will likely have an impact on ballots getting to county offices in time. Because he asked to remain anonymous, he will be referred to as “Aaron.”

“There is no way to keep up with all the ballots in time for the election,” Aaron said. “No matter what you do, it is impossible to catch up once you get behind several days, and we are several days behind.”

He says mail that didn’t make the deadline, would not be placed on late trucks. So it would sit for another day before being sent to local post offices for delivery.

Recently, the postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, said the mail-carrier would suspend changes until after the election.

He released a statement that reads in part:

“We will deliver the nation’s election mail on-time and within our well-established service standards. The American public should know that this is our number one priority between now and election day.”

Aaron says he, along with his colleagues, is committed to working around the clock to make sure people get their mail on time and that mail-in ballots are counted for the upcoming election.