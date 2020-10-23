President Donald Trump to visit Lancaster County on Monday, Oct. 26

In this Oct. 19, 2020 photo, President Donald Trump dances to “YMCA,” after speaking at a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport, in Prescott, Ariz. Trump, a man who is famously particular about his appearance, is fully embracing doing a dad dance to the Village People’s “YMCA” as the finale to his rallies in the campaign’s closing stretch. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — President Donald Trump is visiting Lancaster County on Monday, October 26.

Trump will hold a “Make America Great Again” rally in Lititz at the Lancaster Airport. The event is scheduled to start at 1:30 P.M., doors open at 10:30 A.M. The address for the event is 530 Airport Road, Lititz, Pa 17543.

If you would like to attend, you must register for tickets. Each person is allowed to register up to two tickets per mobile number for the event. All tickets are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

