President-elect Biden to make key announcements about his administration

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — With 51 days until he takes office, President-elect Joe Biden is making key announcements about his team, emphasizing diversity and experience in his top picks.

Biden is filling positions in his administration, announcing members that will be key in tackling the nation’s pandemic and economic crisis.

The Biden team revealing an all-women white house senior communications staff, with former Obama administration official Jen Psaki as Press Secretary.

Biden is also expected to unveil other key members of his economic team, including former Federal Reserve Chair, Janet Yellen, as Treasury Secretary this week.

These announcements come days after the President-elect fractured his foot late Sunday evening.

Biden’s doctor saying he suffered the injury while playing with his dog, and will likely need to wear a “walking boot” for several weeks.

President Trump, retweeting video of Biden writing “Get well soon.”

Trump also took to twitter to criticize Chris Krebs, the Cyber Security Chief he fired, who said the election was the most secure in American history.

Krebs doubling down on that claim, telling 60 minutes “I did it right. We did it right. This was a secure election.”

The president’s legal team and its allies have lost at least 31 cases contesting the election or alleging fraud. A recount in Wisconsin requested and paid for by the Trump campaign, confirmed Biden’s win in the state.

But in a Fox Business interview Sunday, Trump continued to make these claims saying “This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud.”

President-elect Biden and vice-president elect Kamala Harris will receive their first presidential daily briefing today, a process that was delayed because of President Trump’s refusal to concede.