President Trump works to get-out-the-vote during campaign rally in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — President Trump held a “Make America Great Again” rally Monday at Lancaster Airport in Lititz. The rally took place at 1:30 P.M., and doors opened at 10:30 A.M.

Monday’s campaign rally is one of many get-out-the-vote efforts from President Trump, with only eight days until the 2020 Presidential election. President Trump discussed a coronavirus vaccine becoming available by the end of the year, and his desire to get back to a “normal life” again.

President Trump also said polls showing him trailing behind Joe Biden are “fake news,” and that he has polls showing him leading in many of the battleground states. Monday’s campaign efforts show President Trump doing everything he can to capture the Commonwealth.

During the rally, President Trump insisted that Joe Biden would ban fracking and raise taxes, while highlighting his efforts to keep America safe by building up the wall and tearing down terrorism.

Pennsylvania has become one of the most critical states for both parties, with President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden visiting the state multiple times over the last few weeks.

President Trump won in Pennsylvania by a small margin four years ago, winning by less than a single percentage point.

Manheim Township Police expected significant traffic delays due to the President’s visit. Airport Road closed from Route 501 to East Oregon Road all day. Police say if you are not attending the event, avoid the area and find a different route.