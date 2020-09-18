President Trump to visit Middletown

President Trump greets his supporters with U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) after arriving at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pa. Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens’ Voice via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The path to capture the Keystone State and, perhaps, the presidency continues for President Trump as he plans to visit Middletown.

The Trump campaign announced that the president will be hosting a ‘Great American Comeback’ event in the Midstate on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

It will be at Harrisburg International Airport. Doors open at 4 p.m.

