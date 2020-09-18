President Trump to visit Middletown

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The path to capture the Keystone State and, perhaps, the presidency continues for President Trump as he plans to visit Middletown.
The Trump campaign announced that the president will be hosting a ‘Great American Comeback’ event in the Midstate on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m.
It will be at Harrisburg International Airport. Doors open at 4 p.m.
