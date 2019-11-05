Preview: Election Breakdown

PA Superior Court: of 9,154 precincts, two candidates will be elected.

D: Amanda Green-Hawkins

D: Daniel McCaffrey

R: Christylee Peck

R: Megan McCarthy King

Adams County Commissioner: of 49 precincts, three candidates will be elected.

D: Sara Murphy

D: Marty Qually

R: Jim Martin

R: Randy Phiel

Cumberland County Judge: of 118 precincts, two judges will be elected. The county is adding a seat.

D: Lisa Grayson

R: Carrie Hyams

R/D: Matt Smith

I: Susan Pickford

Cumberland County Commissioner: of 118 precincts, three candidates will be elected.

D: Michael Fedor

D: Jean Foschi

R: Gary Eichelberger

R: Vince DiFillippo

Cumberland County District Attorney: of 118 precincts

D: Sean Quinlan

R: Skip Ebert

Dauphin County Commissioner: of 159 precincts, three candidates will be elected.

D: George Hartwick

D: Diane Bowman

R: Mike Pries

R: Jeff Haste

Franklin County Commissioner: of 75 precincts, three candidates will be elected.

D: Sheri Morgan

D: Bob Ziobrowski

R: David Keller

R: John Flannery

Lebanon County Commissioner: of 60 precincts, three candidates will be elected.

D: Jo Ellen Litz

D: Fran Rassouli

R: William Ames

R: Robert Phillips

Perry County Commissioner: of 31 precincts, three candidates will be elected.

D: Karen Anderson

D: Brenda Watson

R: Brian Allen

R: Gary Eby

York County Judge: of 159 precincts

D: Sandra Thompson

R: Matt Menges

York County Commissioner: of 159 precincts, three candidates will be elected.

D: Doug Hoke

D: Judith Higgins

R: Ron Smith

R: Julie Wheeler

Lancaster County Judge: of 100 precincts

D: Gregory Paulson

R: Craig Stedman

